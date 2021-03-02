Amazon Quiz Answers For March 2, 2021: Win JBL In-Ear Headphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Yet another daily quiz contest is live on Amazon India as it is a fresh new day. This quiz contest for today, March 2, 2021 will be live for 24 hours until 11:59 PM tonight. You will get a chance to win a pair of JBL in-ear headphones for free.

As usual, there will be five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. All you need to do is just answer all these questions correctly so that you are eligible for the lucky draw that will help you get a chance to win the prize.

If you want to try your luck at winning a free pair of JBL in-ear headphones, then you can check out the correct answers for the Amazon quiz March 2, 2021 from here. Do keep in mind that this is an app-only contest and you need to download the Amazon India app on your smartphone to take part in the quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz March 2, 2021 Answers

Here are the right answers for all the five questions asked on the Amazon India app today.

Question 1: Which of these events, addressed by PM Narendra Modi, is celebrated every year from January 12 to 16?

Answer: National Youth Parliament Festival

Question 2: Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated on January 10 to commemorate the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in which city?

Answer: Nagpur

Question 3: The 2021 Republic Day tableau from which of these departments depicted the process of COVID-19 Vaccine development?

Answer: Department of Biotechnology

Question 4: This fruit is native to which country?

Answer: China

Question 5: What kind of doctors specialize in the study of this vital organ?

Answer: Cardiologist

That's it! You can provide these answers for the quiz contest that is currently live on Amazon for March 2, 2021 and win a pair of JBL in-ear headphones for free.

