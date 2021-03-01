Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz Answers: Here's Your Chance To Win Canon EOS 80D News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is the platform where you can win various prizes by playing games. The Amazon daily quiz contest is quite popular among them, which is now running 24 hours daily. One can win gadgets, Amazon Pay balance as rewards of these quiz contest.

Now, the e-commerce site has announced the Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz contest by which you can win the Canon EOS 80D 24.5MP Digital SLR Camera (Black). You need to answer six questions correctly and one wrong can eliminate you to enter the prize pool. Check below how to play the Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz contest.

Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz: How To Play?

The game has gone live today (March 1) and will continue till March 16. There is a total of one prize that will be given under the contest and will be delivered to the winners on or before April 31, 2021. Like Amazon daily quiz, the World Wildlife Day Quiz is also app-only. In the same way, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the game. After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then you can see the World Wildlife Day Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. To make your job easy, we are listing all answers to the World Wildlife Day Quiz.

Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz Answers

Question 1: The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 is 'Forests and ______: Sustaining People and the Planet'. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Livelihoods

Question 2: In which year did the United Nations General Assembly in its 68th session designate 3rd March as UN World Wildlife Day?

Answer: 2013

Question 3: 3rd March 1973 is the day of the signature of the CITES-the Convention on International Trade in _____. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Question 4: This is the national bird of which of these countries

Answer: Australia

Question 5: Name this spectacular looking big cat

Answer: Jaguar

Question 6: This genus of large bats are known as Flying ____. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Foxes

