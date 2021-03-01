Amazon Special Offer: No Cost EMI And Exchange Offers On OnePlus Smartphones And Accessories

A huge chunk of the Indian audience which relies on online stores for consumer electronics shopping prefers Amazon besides Flipkart in the country. Several brands also launch their new devices in exclusive partnership with the online retailer. The sales being offered on this platform is why users head to this website for shopping.

The company is currently hosting an Amazon Special Offer sale on OnePlus smartphones. The sale is similar to the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza where some discounts were being offered on smartphones from Apple, Infinix, and other brands. The OnePlus Special sale on Amazon will let you get your hands on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T.

You will be able to avail of No Cost EMI and exchange offers on these smartphones. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Buds can be purchased with similar offers during the sale. Check out the details:

OnePlus 8T 5G

Offer:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro

Offer:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

OnePlus Nord 5G

Offer:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP Front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

OnePlus Buds (Nord Blue)

Offer:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Key Specs