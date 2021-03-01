Just In
- 8 hrs ago Unknown Xiaomi Smartphone Leaks With 50MP Camera; Likely To Be Mi 11 Ultra
-
- 9 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K40 Pro+, Galaxy F62, Galaxy A32, Mi 11 And More
- 9 hrs ago Amazon World Wildlife Day Quiz Answers: Here's Your Chance To Win Canon EOS 80D
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A32 With 5,000 mAh Battery Launching On March 5: When And Where To Buy
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka SSLC exams postponed by a week, to begin from June 21: Check timetable
- Movies Rakhi Sawant Hosts A Bigg Boss 14 Party: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat & Others Attend
- Sports Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts
- Education Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: SSLC Exams In Karnataka To Start From June 21. Check Class 10 Board Exam Details
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For February 2021: Hyundai Registers Over 26 Percent Yearly Growth In Sales
- Finance Best Tax Saving FDs With Good Returns Up To 7.25%
- Lifestyle Love Playing With Colours? Then Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde’s Multicolour Fashion Pieces Are For You!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In March
Amazon Special Offer: No Cost EMI And Exchange Offers On OnePlus Smartphones And Accessories
Amazon is amongst the largest e-commerce retailers across the globe. The online retailer has been serving the Indian consumers as a one-stop destination for products across a wide range of categories. The company has earned a good rapport for timely deliveries and offering good quality products to the buyers.
A huge chunk of the Indian audience which relies on online stores for consumer electronics shopping prefers Amazon besides Flipkart in the country. Several brands also launch their new devices in exclusive partnership with the online retailer. The sales being offered on this platform is why users head to this website for shopping.
The company is currently hosting an Amazon Special Offer sale on OnePlus smartphones. The sale is similar to the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza where some discounts were being offered on smartphones from Apple, Infinix, and other brands. The OnePlus Special sale on Amazon will let you get your hands on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T.
You will be able to avail of No Cost EMI and exchange offers on these smartphones. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Buds can be purchased with similar offers during the sale. Check out the details:
OnePlus 8T 5G
Offer:
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OnePlus 8 Pro
Offer:
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 5G
Offer:
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹3000 DetailsNo Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 14,850.00 off on Exchange
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
OnePlus Buds (Nord Blue)
Offer:
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 13.4mm dynamic driver, Dolby Atmos (OnePlus 7 and 8 series), Dirac Audio Tuner (OnePlus Nord only)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Low Latency Fnatic Mode reduces latency to 103ms
- Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause
- Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)
- 35mAh battery
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
19,575
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460