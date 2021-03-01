Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 1, 2021: Win Amazon Pay Balance Of Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is the start of a new month and yet another Amazon quiz for the day is live. Well, similar to the quiz contests that were hosted of late, today's quiz is also live for 24 hours. You can participate in the quiz and submit your answers from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. The company will announce the results and declare the winners later this month.

As a part of today's quiz contest, Amazon India will ask five questions to users. These questions will be based on general knowledge. If you provide correct answers to all the five questions, then you will be selected for a lucky draw that will declare the winner. If you are one among those who provided the right answers, then the winner will be chosen based on the time taken to provide the answers.

The winner in today's Amazon quiz contest (March 1, 2021) will win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000. If you want to try your chance at winning this prize, then you can check out the correct answers for the quiz from here.

Amazon Quiz Answers For March 1, 2021

Here are the answers for the quiz contest on Amazon for March 1, 2021.

Question 1: Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, that featured on the Punjab tableau at the 2021 Republic Day parade, was the site of the cremation for which Guru?

Answer: Guru Tegh Bahadur

Question 2: Which country got badly affected by the storm Filomena, which unleashed the heaviest snowfall on the Iberian peninsula in 50 years?

Answer: Spain

Question 3: Recently released book 'Gazing Eastwards' is a lively and arresting account of which historian's first visit to China in 1957?

Answer: Romila Thapar

Question 4: Prior to changing in 1894, what type of ball was used to play this sport?

Answer: A soccer ball

Question 5: Louis and Lola were what kind of animals owned by this famous American singer?

Answer: Llama

These are the answers that will take you to the lucky draw and make you eligible to win the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000 in today's quiz contest.

