Amazon Quiz Answers For February 27, 2021: Play And Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Quiz for February 27, 2021, is live now and the winners stand a chance to win some free goodies. Today's winner can win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance when they answer all the quiz questions correctly and enter the winning pool. Like always, the Amazon quiz is based on current affairs and general knowledge.
Amazon Quiz Answers for February 27, 2021
Questions 1: Which Union Territory presented its tableau for the first time ever at the 2021 Republic Day parade?
Answer: Ladakh
Question 2: What type of vessel is Sagar Anveshika, that was recently launched by Union Minister for Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan?
Answer: Coastal research vessel
Question 3: Satya Paul, who recently passed away, was a well-known entrepreneur in which field?
Answer: Fashion
Question 4: What is the term given for three consecutive strikes in this target sport?
Answer: A Turkey
Question 5: Apart from this artist, which other artist has also won three Grammys for the album of the year?
Answer: Stevie Wonder
How To Play Amazon Quiz For February 27, 2021
Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind. The Amazon quiz contest for today, February 27, 2021, will go on from 12 AM and until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Of course, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to stand a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. Winners will be part of the winning pool, from where selected lucky winners will be handpicked.
Also, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.
To play the Amazon Quiz, open the Amazon app and simply scroll down and find the Amazon daily quiz on the home page. You can also find it under the Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. The winners will be announced after some time.
