    Amazon Quiz Answers For 26 February 2021: Play And Win Philips Air Fryer

    By
    |

    Amazon Quiz for today is live today and the winners stand a chance to win some free goodies. Like always, the Amazon quiz is based on current affairs and general knowledge. You will need to answer all the questions correctly to stand a chance to win today's prize. Today's winners can win the Philips Air Fryer.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For 26 February 2021

     

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    The Amazon quiz contest for today, February 26, 2021, will go on from 12 AM and until 11:59 PM today, which means you still have a chance to answer the questions correctly and win a free Philips Air Fryer. Before playing the Amazon Quiz, there are a few rules to bear in mind.

    Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the app. In case you don't have the Amazon app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or sign up to create a new one.

    To play the Amazon Quiz, open the Amazon app and simply scroll down and find the Amazon daily quiz on the home page. If you're unable to find it here, open the Amazon app > Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Like always, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to enter the winning prize pool. The winners will be announced after some time.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 26, 2021

    Question 1: In March 2021, Govt. of India plans to sell what in the 700, 800, 900, 1,800, 2,100, 2,300, and 2,500 MHz frequency bands?

    Answer: Spectrum for 4G

    Question 2: Complete the title of the book recently released by Ravi Shastri: "India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in _______"?

    Answer: Australia

    Question 3: Marking 50 years of the 1971 war, a 122-member contingent of which country's Armed Forces participated in the 2021 Republic Day parade?

    Answer: Bangladesh

     

    Question 4: In the version of the sport titled 'League', how many players are there in each team?

    Answer: 13

    Question 5: What is the chemical formula for this common condiment?

    Answer: NaCl

    Read More About: apps amazon news
    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2021

    X