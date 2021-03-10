Amazon Quiz Answers For March 10, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon offers a lot for its users than just giving discounts and offers on products across categories. One of these additional attractions is the daily quiz contest that it hosts for users on its app. In today's Amazon quiz contest, you can try your luck and win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000. To do so, you need to provide correct answers to all the questions asked and enter the prize-winning lucky draw.

For the uninitiated, you can play the Amazon quiz contest only via the mobile app. So, download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Now, sign in to your existing Amazon account or sign up to create one. As in recent times, the quiz contest on Amazon is for 24 hours, which is effective from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

To play the quiz, open the app and go to Menu->Funzone->Daily Quiz. You can also search for Funzone and open the daily quiz from there.

On providing correct answers for all questions asked in today's quiz contest, you will be a part of the winning pool. If you are selected in the lucky draw, then you will get the prize of Rs. 20,000 Pay Balance. Notably, winners will be announced later this month.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 10, 2021

Check out all the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz contest today, March 10, 2021.

Question 1: Which film recently became the first Tamil film to win the coveted Tiger Award at Rotterdam Film Festival 2021?

Answer: Koozhangal

Question 2: Which of these is a "micro-blogging platform" developed in India by Aprameya Radhakrishna, promoted as an alternative to Twitter?

Answer: Koo

Question 3: Which cricketer recently became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match?

Answer: Joe Root

Question 4: What is the name of this magical weapon used by a character from Marvel Comics?

Answer: Mjolnir

Question 5: Which email service is owned by this American Corporation?

Answer: Hotmail

