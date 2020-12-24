Amazon Quiz Answers For December 24: Here's Your Chance To Win Panasonic Trimmer News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Quiz for today (December 24) is live now and today you can win a Panasonic Trimmer by answering all questions correctly. Amazon is the platform where you will get a chance every day to win multiple products such as gadget products, Amazon Pay balance, and more. The daily quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM and the winner's name is declared later on the same day. Here are all details on how to play to win the Panasonic Trimmer.

Amazon Quiz: How To Play?

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions based on current affairs and general knowledge. You need to choose the correct answer among the few options. The Amazon quiz is not available in the web version. So, you need to download the Amazon mobile app to participate in the contest. Here is the step-by-step process to play the game.

Step 1: If you don't have the Amazon app, you can download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then you need to sign in to your Amazon account or you can log into your account.

Step 3: Now, you need to go to the Menu tab and click on 'Programs and Features' and then tap on 'FunZone'.

Step 4: Then you need to head over to the 'Daily Quiz section' and to enter the game click on the 'Start' button.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 24

Question 1. Which city hosts the India International Cherry Blossom Festival every year?

Answer: Shillong

Question 2. Scientists studying data from the Curiosity rover have found evidence for an ancient ice-covered lake in Gale Crater on which planet?

Answer: Mars

Question 3. Xavier Bettel is the current Prime Minister of which landlocked European country?

Answer: Luxembourg

Question 4. These devices encourage users to set the common fitness goal of 10,000 what per day?

Answer: Steps

Question 5. This Car Brand Is Headquartered In Which Country?

Answer: Italy

Best Mobiles in India