    Amazon Quiz Answers For December 31: Win Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Watch

    By
    |

    The e-commerce retailer Amazon India hosts quiz contests on a daily basis and lets customers win exciting prizes. The daily Amazon Quiz is live from 8 AM to 12 PM and can be taken up only from the app. Today, on December 31, you have the chance to win a Tommy Hilfiger men's watch by answering the questions correctly.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For December 31: Win Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Watch

     

    The e-commerce retailer will present a new set of questions each day for millions of users all over the country to participate. The quiz contains 5 questions related to current affairs and general knowledge. Once you provide the correct answers to these questions, you will be shortlisted.

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    As we have seen earlier, to take part in the Amazon Quiz contest, you need to download the app on your phone. Now, login to your account and scroll down the homepage to find the quiz section. Here, you need to provide answers to the daily quiz.

    Amazon Quiz December 31 Answers

    Check out the answers of the Amazon Quiz December 31 here.

    Question 1: In December 2020, Margaret Keenan, a British grandmother of four, became the first person in the world to receive what?

    Answer: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    Question 2: Breaking, that was introduced in the Olympics for 2024, is the official name for which competitive 'sport'?

    Answer: Breakdancing

    Question 3: Frank Carney, who recently passed away, started which popular fast-food chain in 1958?

    Answer: Pizza Hut

    Question 4: In this Oscar-winning Disney movie, this robot falls in love with which other robot? (See Quiz Image in App)

    Answer: EVE

    Question 5: Found in Frankfurt, Germany, this installation is dedicated to what currency? (See Quiz Image in App)

    Answer: Euro

    Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
