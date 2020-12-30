Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India hosts quiz contests on a daily basis. On answering the app-based quiz contests correctly, you will be able to win various attractive prizes depending on the daily rewards that are lined up for winners. Check out the Amazon Quiz details of today's (December 30) contest here.

Do keep in mind that the Amazon Quiz contest will be live between 8 AM and 12 PM daily. Today, lucky participants will be able to win a whopping Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 25,000. The winners of the quiz contest will be declared today itself within the Amazon Quiz Winners section.

You can follow the updates regarding the contest on social media with the hashtags #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon and #AmazonQuiz.

How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz

To play the Amazon daily quiz on the app, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Download the Amazon app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, if you do not have it.

Step 2: Open and sign in to your Amazon account.

Step 3: Scroll down on the homepage to see the Amazon Quiz banner and tap on it.

Step 4: Start answering the quiz.

Amazon Quiz December 30 Answers

Question 1: 22-Year Old Jehan Daruvala Recently Became The First Indian To Win What Sporting Event In Bahrain?

Answer 1: A Formula 2 Race

Question 2: Who Released Her Surprise Eighth Studio Album "Folklore" In 2020?

Answer 2: Taylor Swift

Question 3: The Five Eyes (FVEY) Is An Intelligence Alliance Comprising The UK, The USA, Canada, New Zealand And Which Other Country?

Answer 3: Australia

Question 4: Identify The Animal From This Visual.

Answer 4: Elephant

Question 5: Located In Cupertino, California, Which Company's Headquarters Is This?

Answer 5: Apple

