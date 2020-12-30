Just In
- 4 hrs ago Top 20 Most Popular Smartphones In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, Realme 6 Pro And More
-
- 13 hrs ago BSNL Revises Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan; Offering Content For 365 Days
- 13 hrs ago Jio Fiber Parallel Calls Feature Explained: Here's How To Use
- 15 hrs ago Top Five Things To Expect From GTA: 6
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results 2020: BJP-supported candidates will win, says CM
- Education JAC Compartment Result 2020 Declared For Class 10 And Class 12, Check Direct Links
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 December 29 Highlights: Jasmin’s Action Results In Rakhi Getting Hurt; Rahul-Arshi Lock Horns
- Sports ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam shines in high-intensity draw between Chennai & ATKMB
- Finance Banks’ Financials Likely To Face Pressure On Higher NPAs, Muted Income: RBI Report
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hybrid Spotted Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Year Ender: Decoding Fashion From Bulbbul, Raat Akeli Hai And Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit on New Year's Eve In North India
Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
The online retailer Amazon India hosts quiz contests on a daily basis. On answering the app-based quiz contests correctly, you will be able to win various attractive prizes depending on the daily rewards that are lined up for winners. Check out the Amazon Quiz details of today's (December 30) contest here.
Do keep in mind that the Amazon Quiz contest will be live between 8 AM and 12 PM daily. Today, lucky participants will be able to win a whopping Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 25,000. The winners of the quiz contest will be declared today itself within the Amazon Quiz Winners section.
You can follow the updates regarding the contest on social media with the hashtags #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon and #AmazonQuiz.
How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz
To play the Amazon daily quiz on the app, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.
Step 1: Download the Amazon app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, if you do not have it.
Step 2: Open and sign in to your Amazon account.
Step 3: Scroll down on the homepage to see the Amazon Quiz banner and tap on it.
Step 4: Start answering the quiz.
Amazon Quiz December 30 Answers
Question 1: 22-Year Old Jehan Daruvala Recently Became The First Indian To Win What Sporting Event In Bahrain?
Answer 1: A Formula 2 Race
Question 2: Who Released Her Surprise Eighth Studio Album "Folklore" In 2020?
Answer 2: Taylor Swift
Question 3: The Five Eyes (FVEY) Is An Intelligence Alliance Comprising The UK, The USA, Canada, New Zealand And Which Other Country?
Answer 3: Australia
Question 4: Identify The Animal From This Visual.
Answer 4: Elephant
Question 5: Located In Cupertino, California, Which Company's Headquarters Is This?
Answer 5: Apple
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
44,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999