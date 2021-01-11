Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 11: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Beat your Monday blues by playing the Amazon quiz contest today and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance. Well, the fresh set of five questions for today's Amazon quiz contest is now live. You can play today's quiz contest from 8 AM to 12 PM via the Amazon app.
As usual, the Amazon quiz contest winners will be announced later today. Among all those who provide the correct answers for all the five questions, the winner will be selected based on a lucky draw and will be rewarded Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Amazon January 11 Quiz Answers
Check out the answers to the Amazon quiz contest on January 11 here.
Question 1: Meaning "day" in Latin, what new name is given by Facebook to its cryptocurrency 'Libra'?
Answer 1: Diem
Question 2: The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in which city instead of its traditional home of Switzerland?
Answer 2: Singapore
Question 3: December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Divas by millions of followers and admirers of which great Indian?
Answer 3: BR Ambedkar
Question 4: These mythical creatures, found on church buildings around the world, protect stone walls during rain. Name this creature.
Answer 4: Gargoyle
Question 5: Name this character from a famous Stephen King
Answer 5: Pennywise
How To Play Amazon Quiz
To play the Amazon daily quiz contest, you need to first download the Amazon app on your phone if you don't have one. Now, open the app and log in to your account. Scroll down to the home screen and you will find the daily Amazon quiz banner. Alternatively, you can search for fun zone and click on the daily quiz contest. You can click on the start button and begin the quiz contest.
