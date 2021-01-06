Amazon Quiz Answers For January 6: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It's a new day and a new quiz on the Amazon mobile app. Well, the online retailer has hosted another daily quiz contest on its app for today, January 6. As usual, the quiz will be live from 8 AM and 12 PM today. If you answer all the questions correctly, then you will be selected for the lucky draw and the winners will be announced later this month.

Notably, the quiz is live on the Amazon mobile app under the Fun Zone section. Today, you will be able to win Rs. 10,000 of Amazon Pay balance if you answer all five questions correctly and fortunate enough to be selected in the lucky draw. Check out the answers to the Amazon Quiz for January 6 from here.

Amazon Quiz January 6 Answers

Here are the questions and answers to the Amazon quiz for January 6.

Question 1: Aadi Mahotsav is an annual national festival celebrating what in India?

Answer 1: Tribes of India

Question 2: Operation Gideon was a failed attempt made by military company Silvercorp USA to remove the President of which of these countries?

Answer 2: Venezuela

Question 3: Regarded as the longest-running disease awareness initiative of its kind, what day is celebrated every year on December 1?

Answer 3: World AIDS Day

Question 4: Who is the 'Jump man' in these famous shoes? (See Quiz Image in App)

Answer 4: Michael Jordan

Question 5: Name this plant-based dye associated with positive spirits and good luck in Indian culture.

Answer 5: Henna

How To Take Part In Amazon Quiz

Well, the Amazon quiz can be played only via the app. So, if you don't have the app, then you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.

