Amazon Quiz Answers For January 2: Your Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon quiz answers for January 2 is out now. The Amazon daily quiz is back again for the new year with several new questions and new prizes. The Amazon quiz answers for January 2 are listed below, upping your chance to win. Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance, which can be used to shop on the online retailing platform.

Question 1: In the first week of December 2020, the International Sand Art Festival was held at the Chandrabhaga beach located in which of these states?

Answer: Odisha

Question 2: The Sea Guardians, the maritime variant of the Predator MQ-9s are actually what, that was recently inducted into the Indian Navy?

Answer: Drones

Question 3: Replacing Imran Khwaja, George Barclay, a New Zealand based lawyer has recently been elected to what coveted administrative post?

Answer: Chairman of ICC

Question 4: What scale was invented in a laboratory that focused specifically on making this beverage tastier?

Answer: PH scale

Question 5: Identify the country from which this national sport

Answer: Bhutan

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

As we have seen earlier, the Amazon Quiz contest can be participated only on the app. If you don't have the app, you can download the app from Google Play or App Store. Now, login to your account and scroll down the homepage to find the Fun Zone > Select Daily Trivia quiz > Daily quiz. Here, you need to provide answers to the daily quiz to stand a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. In case you don't have an Amazon account, you can create a new one.

Do note, the Amazon quiz kickstarts at 8 AM and will run till 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to play and win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. Like all the previous Amazon quiz questions, today's quiz is based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you provide the correct answers to these questions, you will be shortlisted and can win on the platform.

