Amazon Quiz Answers For January 27: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As usual, Amazon is hosting the daily quiz contest on its app, You can play the Amazon quiz contest today and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance. Well, the fresh set of five questions for today's Amazon quiz contest is now live. You can play today's quiz contest from 8 AM to 12 PM via the Amazon app.

As usual, the Amazon quiz contest winners will be announced later today. Among all those who provide the correct answers for all the five questions, the winner will be selected based on a lucky draw and will be rewarded Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon January 27 Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to the Amazon quiz contest on January 27 here.

Question 1: Founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, which university celebrated 100 years of its academic excellence in 2020?

Answer: Aligarh Muslim University

Questions 2: Which company manufactures the Super Hornet supersonic jets?

Answer: Boeing

Question 3: The art of making Monpa handmade paper originated over 1000 years ago. In which Indian state was this recently revived?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Question 4: Which organization uses this flag?

Answer: European Union

Question 5: Name this famous building in the USA

Answer: Empire State Building

How To Play Amazon Quiz

To play the Amazon daily quiz contest, you need to first download the Amazon app on your phone if you don't have one. Now, open the app and log in to your account. Scroll down to the home screen and you will find the daily Amazon quiz banner. Alternatively, you can search for fun zone and click on the daily quiz contest. You can click on the start button and begin the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India