Amazon Quiz Answers For January 4: Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance Rewards Today
Amazon quiz answers for today (January 4) is here now. Here's your chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance via the Amazon daily quiz. Like always, you need to answer all five questions correctly to be eligible to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay as a reward. Today's questions are mainly about general knowledge and current affairs.
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 4
Question 1. Jallikattu, India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is made in which language?
Answer: Malayalam
Question 2. Hassyan Clean Coal Power Plant, the first coal-based power plant of the Arab Gulf region, is located in which city?
Answer: Dubai
Question 3. What organization's name would complete the title of this book: "Going Public: My time at ____" written by UK Sinha?
Answer: SEBI
Question 4. Parisians often refer to this monument as "Laa Dame de Fer", which means what?
Answer: The Iron Lady
Question 5. These graffitis are dedicated to which famous painter?
Answer: Salvador Dali
How To Play Amazon Quiz On January 4?
There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon quiz. Firstly, it's an app-only game, which means you can download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or the App Store for the iPhone. Next, log into the Amazon app or create a new account to play and win on the Amazon daily quiz.
To find the Amazon quiz on the app, you need to scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app and find the Amazon quiz. Also, you can find it under the Menu > Fun Zone > Select Daily Trivia quiz > Daily quiz. The quiz runs from 8 AM to 12 PM, giving you time to play and stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.
As noted, you have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz to be eligible to win exciting prizes and Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance. After answering all of today's Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners' lucky draw, which will be announced later.
