Amazon Quiz Answers For January 8: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Its another day and time for another quiz on Amazon app. Well, the Amazon daily quiz content for January 8 is live from 8 AM and it will go on until 12 PM today. After giving away a Philips Induction Cooktop and a Havells Air Oven as the prize, today's quiz contest will you win Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000.

As usual, the prize winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw of those who have answered all questions in the quiz contest correctly. The winners will be declared later today and you can find the same via the Amazon Quiz Winners section.

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 8

Below are the correct answers to the Amazon Quiz contest for today.

Question 1: Which country operated the Hayabusa2 mission that recently returned to Earth with samples from Ryugu asteroid?

Answer: Japan

Question 2: Which institute of repute is located in a historical building called "Bapu Bhavan" in Pune?

Answer: National Institute of Naturopathy

Question 3: What kind of competition is 'Vendee Globe' that happens every 4 years and lasts for about 75 days?

Answer: Yacht race

Question 4: Which country is this airline from? (See Quiz Image in App)

Answer: Switzerland

Question 5: Also known as 'Bibendum', identify this popular mascot for a multi-national company. (See Quiz Image in App)

Answer: Michelin Man

How To Take Part In Amazon Quiz

Well, the Amazon quiz can be played only via the app. So, if you don't have the app, then you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.

