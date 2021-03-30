Amazon Quiz Answers For March 30, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon offers a lot for its users than just giving discounts and offers on products across categories. One of these additional attractions is the daily quiz contest that it hosts for users on its app. In today's Amazon quiz contest, you can try your luck and win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000. To do so, you need to provide correct answers to all the questions asked and enter the prize-winning lucky draw.

For the uninitiated, you can play the Amazon quiz contest only via the mobile app. So, download the app on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Now, sign in to your existing Amazon account or sign up to create one. As in recent times, the quiz contest on Amazon is for 24 hours, which is effective from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

To play the quiz, open the app and go to Menu->Funzone->Daily Quiz. You can also search for Funzone and open the daily quiz from there.

On providing correct answers for all questions asked in today's quiz contest, you will be a part of the winning pool. If you are selected in the lucky draw, then you will get the prize of Rs. 20,000 Pay Balance. Notably, winners will be announced later this month.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 30, 2021

Check out all the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz contest today, March 30, 2021.

Question 1: Which organisation was created in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world's poorest countries?

Answer: Gavi

Question 2: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha recently celebrated February 23 as what in memory of a 1907 movement started by Sardar Ajit Singh?

Answer: Pagri Sambhal Diwas

Question 3: What's the name of the plastic card with alphanumeric codes, that the US president carries with him all the time?

Answer: Biscuit

Question 4: Name this classic video game that required you to eat all the dots throughout the game.

Answer: Pac Man

Question 5: Which of these countries is this animal native to?

Answer: Australia

That's it! Provide these answers to the questions asked in Amazon quiz contest today, March 30, 2021 and try your luck at winning Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

