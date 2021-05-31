ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 31, 2021: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    The Amazon daily quiz lets participants try their luck at winning the prize. Sometimes, prizes will be in the form of gadgets or appliances while mostly there will be cash prizes that are given as Amazon Pay Balance. Today, May 31, 2021, the Amazon daily quiz is impressive as the online retailer offers a whopping Rs. 50,000 that will be credited to the winner's Pay Balance.

     

    As always, there will be a set of five questions asked under the daily quiz banner in the Funzone section. All you need to do is just enter the contest and provide correct answers to these questions to be eligible to enter the winning prize pool.

    Once you answer the questions correctly, you will get to see the prompt stating that winners will be declared on June 1, 2021 that is tomorrow. There will be a lucky draw from where the winner will be chosen for the prize.

    Usually, the questions asked by Amazon will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. If you want to try your luck at winning the prize of Rs. 50,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's Funzone quiz contest from here.

    Question 1: Which of the following government bodies have recently launched the 'National Nursery Portal'?

    Answer: National Horticulture Board

    Question 2: Germany has recently pledged to return the Benin Bronzes, a group of historical objects, to which African country?

    Answer: Nigeria

    Question 3: The ACM AM Turing Award is often referred to as the "Nobel Prize" of what?

    Answer: Computing

    Question 4: This animal is nearly undetectable by which of these, due to their transparent fur?

    Answer: Infrared Cameras

    Question 5: What was James Christie's profession?

    Answer: Auctioneer

    That's it! These are the questions and answers for today's quiz contest on Amazon India. Do keep in mind that you cannot participate in the Amazon quiz via the website. It is only a part of the mobile app and you need to participate in it only by downloading and installing the mobile app. Having said that, try your luck at winning Rs. 50,000 prize from the online retailer today.

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 9:02 [IST]
