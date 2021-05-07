Just In
- 14 hrs ago Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With MediaTek SoC Launched; Cheaper Models To Take On Mi TVs
-
- 15 hrs ago Oppo K9 5G With 90Hz Display, 65W Fast Charging Goes Official; Price, Features
- 15 hrs ago Why Has You Broadband Become So Aggressive In launching Plans?
- 15 hrs ago Reliance Jio Might Increase Prices Of Prepaid Plans Soon: Know Why
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue
- News Centre rushes to SC following Karnataka HC directive on oxygen
- Finance SBI Digital Services To Be Unavailable From Today, Details Inside
- Movies Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Parents Mammootty & Sulfath On Their 42nd Anniversary
- Automobiles 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings & Deliveries Details Announced
- Education Osmania University Results 2021 Declared For UG And PG Courses
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In May
- Lifestyle Mother’s Day 2021: Health Tips For New Moms With Diabetes
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 7, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon quiz for May 7, 2021 is running live now with a fresh dose of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.
How To Play Amazon Quiz
The Amazon quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.
Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.
The Amazon quiz is part of the several funzone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 7, 2021
Here are the questions and answers for Amazon Quiz for May 7, 2021
Question 1: In 2021, who among these was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for "exceptional and distinguished service" in the field of public affairs?
Answer: Shinzo Abe
Question 2: Whose latest book 'India's Power Elite' is a study of the nature of power and elitism in postcolonial India?
Answer: Sanjaya Baru
Question 3: Which country is the world's happiest country according to the World Happiness Report 2021?
Answer: Finland
Question 4: A group of this animal is called what?
Answer: Army
Question 5: Angela Lansbury voiced the character who was this object in what Disney movie?
Answer: Beauty and the Beast
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940