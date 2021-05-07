Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 7, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for May 7, 2021 is running live now with a fresh dose of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

The Amazon quiz is part of the several funzone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 7, 2021

Here are the questions and answers for Amazon Quiz for May 7, 2021

Question 1: In 2021, who among these was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for "exceptional and distinguished service" in the field of public affairs?

Answer: Shinzo Abe

Question 2: Whose latest book 'India's Power Elite' is a study of the nature of power and elitism in postcolonial India?

Answer: Sanjaya Baru

Question 3: Which country is the world's happiest country according to the World Happiness Report 2021?

Answer: Finland

Question 4: A group of this animal is called what?

Answer: Army

Question 5: Angela Lansbury voiced the character who was this object in what Disney movie?

Answer: Beauty and the Beast

