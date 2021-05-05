Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 5, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the country. Besides offering numerous products at a relatively low cost, thanks to the deals and discounts, Amazon also provides attractive prizes for cash rewards for those who win the quiz contests it hosts under the Funzone section.

The Amazon app's Funzone section lets users take part in several quiz contests and spin and win contests to let them win prizes including smartphones, TV, and much more. Likewise, the daily quiz contest lets users win prizes on providing correct answers to a set of five questions that keep changing every day. All these questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Going by the same, today, May 5, 2021, the Amazon daily quiz contest asks five questions so that users can take part and win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, all those who provide correct answers will be chosen for the lucky draw. The person who has been picked will be the lucky winner who gets the cash prize today.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 5, 2021

You can win the daily quiz contest only if you provide correct answers to all these questions. If not, you will not be able to enter the lucky draw. So, to make it easy for you, here we have listed the correct answers to all the questions that are asked under the daily quiz today.

Question 1: Who was given the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020?

Answer: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Question 2: The Danish Red Cross has launched a 'first-of-a-kind' catastrophe bond for what kind of disasters?

Answer: Volcanic eruptions

Question 3: Which country recently launched one of the world's biggest underwater neutrino telescopes called the Baikal-GVD?

Answer: Russia

Question 4: This object is associated with what zodiac sun sign?

Answer: Sagittarius

Question 5: How many freshwater 'Great Lakes' does the continent, where this country is situated have?

Answer: Five

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

As usual, this is an app-based quiz and you can participate in the quiz contest only via the Amazon mobile app. You cannot participate in the quiz contest from the Amazon website. So, download and install the Android or iOS app of the online retailer and create or log in to your Amazon account. Now, you can enter the Funzone section either by searching for it or scrolling down through the homepage.

