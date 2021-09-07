Amazon Quiz Answers For September 7, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Like any other day, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a slew of quiz contests on its app under the Funzone section today. One of the notable additions is the daily quiz contest that gets refreshed at midnight. As we are on a new day, we can see the Amazon Quiz for September 7, 2021 live on the app.

Once you click on the banner of the Amazon Quiz for September 7, 2021, you will be able to participate in it and get a chance to win Rs. 25,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance that will be credited to your account. Do keep in mind that there will be five questions and you need to answer them correctly to be able to enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize.

As usual, the Amazon Quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today and the winner will be announced as soon as the contest is over. If you want to see your fortune in winning Rs. 25,000 prize from Amazon, then you can try your luck by participating in the contest. However, you need to keep in mind to answer each question asked in the contest in less than 5 seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw, which is the only way you can win the prize.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 7, 2021

Having said that, you need to be able to answer the questions instantly without thinking and here we have come to help you. Check out the answers to the Amazon Quiz contest for September 7, 2021 from below and try your luck at winning an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 25,000.

Question 1: Which of the following comprises six member countries, namely India, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam?

Answer: Mekong-Ganga Cooperation

Question 2: Which sport, absent in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, returned in 2021 at the insistence of Japan?

Answer: Baseball

Question 3: The Yale School of Drama eliminated tuition fees for all current and future students after receiving a $150 million donation from whom?

Answer: David Geffen

Question 4: This famous cathedral is located in which country?

Answer: France

Question 5: How many Grand Avenues emerge from this building, forming a star?

Answer: 12

