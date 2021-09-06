Just In
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For September 6 2021: Win Rs. 10,000
It is an all new day and the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest for its users to get rewarded. The online retailer hosts Funzone quiz contests on a daily basis in order to provide rewards in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance. As usual, today, September 6, 2021, there is a daily quiz contest that lets some users win Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.
Amazon Daily Funzone Quiz Contest
Detailing on the quiz, the daily quiz will run all through the day, which is from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. So, you can take part in it any time of the day. There will be five questions as a part of the daily quiz and you need to answer all questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question to increase your winning chances.
Keep in mind that you will be taken to a lucky draw on answering the questions correctly. In today's quiz, one winner will be chosen on a random basis from the lucky draw to win the prize. If you have participated in this quiz and entered the correct answers, then you can check out the winners list from the Funzone section of the app itself.
Today, you can get the chance to win Rs. 10,000 that will be credited to your Amazon Pay Balance account. For more details, you can check out the correct answers to these questions from here.
Amazon Quiz Answers For September 6, 2021
Here are the correct answers for the September 6, 2021 Amazon quiz that will let you win the prize.
Question 1: Gandikota is a village and historical fort on the bank of the Penna river in which state?
Answer: Andhra Pradesh
Question 2: Which of these names is a fusion of the Japanese words meaning "future" and "eternity"?
Answer: Miraitowa
Question 3: Which sci-fi TV series was nominated for 24 Emmy Awards in 2021?
Answer: The Mandalorian
Question 4: These are the flags of which country?
Answer: Indonesia
Question 5: What mythical creature is depicted on this cup of branded coffee?
Answer: Siren
That's it! These are the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz for September 6, 2021.
