Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active

It has been confirmed that the latest generation wireless earbuds, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro that was launched in India on September 3. As the wireless earbuds is all set to go on sale soon in the country, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest for its users - the Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Quiz contest.

The Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Quiz is live from today on the Amazon app and users can participate in this quiz from September 3, 2021 to September 30, 2021. A total of 10 participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz contest and they will be rewarded with a free Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active as the prize. The winners will be chosen by random lucky draw and will receive the prize by October 15, 2021.

However, to be eligible to enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer all questions asked in the quiz contest correctly. To do so, here we have listed the questions and answers asked in the Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro quiz contest for you. Take a look at the same and make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be eligible to win the prize.

Here are the Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro quiz answers for you.

Question 1: The latest Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro provides superior sound quality with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive technology.

Answer: TRUE

Question 2: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offers up to __ hours of playback time with charging case.

Answer: 30

Question 3: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm® QCC3040 Chipset which elevates the listening experience. What other features does the earbuds offer?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with the latest Bluetooth __ technology ensuring fast & durable connectivity.

Answer: 5.2

Question 5: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features Smart In-ear Detection which automatically pauses audio playback upon taking the earbuds off and resumes once they are put back on.

Answer: TRUE

These are the five questions and answers that are asked under the Amazon Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Quiz contest in the funzone section of the app. You need to participate in this quiz only from the mobile app and not via the Amazon website. So, download and install and the app and create or login to your Amazon account.

To recap, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro that was launched alongside the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the block. It is the Redmi AirDots 3 that is available in China in February.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come with IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance but it is only for the earbuds and not the case. It has support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec, quick pairing feature for MIUI phones and up to 30 hours of battery life.

