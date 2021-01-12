Amazon Quiz Answers For January 12: You Can Win Philips Induction Cooktop News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon quiz contest for the day (January 12) is here. If you answer all the five questions asked in the quiz contest hosted on the mobile app correctly, then you will get a chance to take part in the lucky draw and win a Philips Induction Cooktop. Notably, the quiz comprises questions pertaining to general knowledge and current affairs.

January 12 Amazon Quiz Answers

Check out the correct answers for the Amazon quiz questions for today.

Question 1: In December 2020, Google announced the shutting down of which 3D-object creation and library platform?

Answer: Google Poly

Question 2: Which country will host the Asia Cup cricket tournament in 2021?

Answer: Srl Lanka

Question 3: Which international organization recently published the 'Global Wage Report

Answer: ILO

Question 4: Name this character from the popular children's television show 'Sesame Street'?

Answer: Elmo

Question 5: By looking at this picture, name the holiday associated with this vegetable.

Answer: Halloween

How To Play Amazon Quiz

Keep in mind that the Amazon quiz can be played only via the app. So, if you don't have the app, then you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.

Once you open the Amazon app, you will have to scroll down the homepage to find the quiz contest section. Also, you can find it under Menu -> Fun Zone -> Select Daily Trivia Quiz -> Daily Quiz. The quiz contest will be hosted between 8 AM and 12 PM every day. Today, you will be able to win a Philips Induction Cooktop on answering the questions correctly. The prize differs each day and it can be in the form of cash rewards that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance as well. A lucky draw will be hosted for all those who answer correctly and the winners will be announced later.

