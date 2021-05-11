Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 11, 2021: Win Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch
Its another new day and another new Amazon daily quiz contest is live on the mobile app of the online retailer. As usual, the Amazon daily quiz contest is hosted for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. If you provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz contest and enter the lucky draw pool, then you will get a chance to win a Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch as the prize.
Like the previous daily quiz contests that were held so far, Amazon will host the quiz under the Funzone section in the mobile app. You cannot find the daily quiz on the website of the online retailer. So, you need to download and install the Amazon India app on your Android or iOS device. Now, create an Amazon account or log in to your account before checking out the daily quiz.
Given that you should provide correct answers to all five questions asked in the daily quiz contest on Amazon, we at Gizbot make it easy for you by providing the questions and answers. Check out the questions and answers for today's (May 11, 2021) quiz contest, and then head onto the Amazon app to try your luck at winning a Huami Amazfit GTS smartwatch.
Do keep in mind that answering all questions correctly will not make you a winner. You need to ensure that you provide correct answers to enter the lucky draw. Later, one of the participants from the pool will be chosen as the winner. Amazon will declare the winners later under the Funzone section itself.
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 11, 2021
Below are the questions and answers asked in today's daily quiz.
Question 1: Vinod Kapri's compelling book '1232 km: The Long Journey Home' tells the story of which of the following group of people?
Answer: Migrant labourers
Question 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Swarna Jayanti scholarship for the youths of which neighbouring nation?
Answer: Bangladesh
Question 3: Which of these festivals involve shifting idols from Odisha to Polluru village in Andhra Pradesh?
Answer: Manyamkonda Yatra
Question 4: Name the American company that this one partnered up with in 2019 to make candy flavored coffee.
Answer: Dunkin'
Question 5: What kind of instrument is this?
Answer: String
