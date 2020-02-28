Huami Amazfit GTS Review: An Affordable Smartwatch With Premium Performance

Premium Design And Build

The very first thing users notice in a device is the design and this plays a really big role when it comes to smartwatches and bands. Design-wise the Amazfit GTS comes with a very premium look and feel; it sports a square-shaped dial with 1.65-inch AMOLED display.

At first glance, you might think that it is the Apple Watch because its design features are very similar to an Apple Watch. The form factor of the device is also very impressive and durable, I'm using this device for more than three weeks and I haven't faced any issue with the quality of the device.

It sports a rubber finish band which can be easily detached. On the right, the smartwatch houses a dial button to power on and off, restore, status, heart rate and a lot more. One can customize the functionality of the button according to their usage.

Easy Setup

Setting up the Amazfit GTS with the smartphone is very easy; anyone who is even trying for the first time to connect a smartwatch with the phone can do this.

First, you have to download the Amazfit app on your smartphone, the application is available both on the App Store and Google Play Store. Once the app is installed you need to launch it and power on the smartphone. Also do note that it has Bluetooth V 0.5 connectivity so you need to turn on the Bluetooth on your phone.

On Amazfit App you need to select the model Amazfit GTS and start pairing it with the smartphone. In between, you might need to allow some permission on the phone and it will be connected easily.

While connecting the device with my phone I haven't faced any issue or noticed any error, which is quite impressive for me.

Amazfit GTS Impressive Performance

The Amazfit GTS is equipped with the 6-axis acceleration sensor and GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function which helps you with accurate route tracking when you head out for a long run. The fitness tracker is equipped with all the sensors which are required in a premium segment smartwatch.

On the software front, it comes with 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and lot more.

Once you are done with the activity the smartwatch displays all the collected data. It is capable of showing data like GPS map, distance, pace, calories, bpm range, altitude, time, and much more.

Also, it is capable of showcasing real-time heartbeat sensor, step counts, app notifications, incoming calls, and more. You can check the calls directly on your wrist without touching your smartphone and also mute and reject them.

The Amazfit GTS comes with 5 ATM water resistance which makes it waterproof up to 50 meters deep.

As mentioned above, I have used the Amazfit GTS for more than three weeks and I must say that the fitness tracker hasn't missed a single shot to impress me.

Battery Performance

On the battery part, the company claims that the Amazfit GTS is capable of delivering 14 days of battery life in a single charge. I have used the device with all the functionality on be it real-time heart rate tracker, app notifications from all the apps on my smartphone. During my entire usage, I have received a battery life of close to 12 days which is a really impressive performance from a smartwatch.

I can say this, if you're someone who uses selected app notification, no real-time heartbeat tracking, it might give you a battery backup of more than 14 days. The overall battery performance of the Amazfit GTS was outstanding similar to the Amazfit GTR which I had reviewed earlier.

Software

While talking about the User Interface I must say that I didn't notice many changes as compared to the Amazfit GTR. The fitness tracker packs a user-friendly UI which is easy to operate.

The UI offers features like Status, PAI, Heart Rate, Workout, Activities, Weather, Music, Notifications, Alarm, Event reminder, More, and Setting. You can also change the watch face directly from the mobile app.

However, like the previous model, Amazfit GTS also offers room for three watch faces at a time, out of which first two are default. So you are left with the third-place which you can use to shuffle the watch face.

The user-interface of both Amazfit GTS and app is very user-friendly and I must say that I haven't noticed any lag of unnecessary shutdown even for one while using the device.

Thoughts On Amazfit GTS

The overall experience with the Amazfit GTS was magnificent and I must say that the company is offering a premium device at this price range.

Be it design, performance, form factor, or battery performance the Amazfit GTS has stood straight in every aspect of our review. The most impressive part of the device is long-last battery performance because I have used the device almost every time everywhere. So if you're planning to buy a smartwatch within the price point of 10K this can be on your priority list.