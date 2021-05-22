Amazon Quiz Answers For May 22, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts a slew of discounts and offers for its users who are interested in buying products at a low price. Besides this, the online retailer rewards users by providing cashback. In addition to these, Amazon also hosts several quiz contests and spin and win contests under the Funzone section.

One of them is the daily quiz contest wherein users can win attractive products and cash rewards. Today, May 22, 2021, the Amazon quiz contest will let users win a cash prize Rs. 30,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. It will be live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

Usually, five or six questions will be asked as a part of the daily quiz. These questions will be based on general knowledge and the winner will get a chance to win the prize on being selected as the fortunate one in the subsequent lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 22, 2021

As you might want to know the correct answers for today's quiz contest to be able to try your chance at winning the prize, here we have listed the same.

Question 1: One of the valid phrases to open the quiz page through Alexa is '_____ quiz page'. Fill in the blanks

Answer: today's

Question 2: IH2A is an industry coalition of global and Indian companies focused on building a supply chain for what in India?

Answer: Hydrogen

Question 3: Who among these is recognized as India's first female cricket commentator?

Answer: Chandra Naidu

Question 4: The three-banded rosefinch is a new bird species discovered in India. In which state was this rare bird sighted in 2021?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Question 5: These shoes are used in what form of dance?

Answer: Ballet

Question 6: The Egyptian God for this is named what?

Answer: Ra

Note that many people might provide correct answers to all these questions. All those who answer the questions correctly will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. Finally, the person who is picked in the lucky draw will be declared the winner later. You can get to know the winner from the Funzone Winners section.

Best Mobiles in India