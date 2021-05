Amazon Quiz Answers For May 21, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users and rewarding them with lucrative prizes. Likewise, the e-commerce portal is hosting the 24-hour daily quiz contest today, May 21, 2021 wherein the fortunate winner can get Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

As usual, the daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. There will be five questions and you will be eligible to become a part of the winning pool on providing correct answers to all these questions. As usual, there will be a lucky draw to pick the winner from the ones who have answered correctly and the winner will be announced later on the declaration date.

Besides this, there are many other contests including the Spin and Win contest, April quiz and much more on Amazon India right now.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 21, 2021

As you need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to win the prize of Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance, here we at Gizbot have come up with the answers for you.

Question 1: Which of these phrases can you NOT use on Alexa to go to the spin and win page?

Answer: roll spin and win page

Question 2: Which of the following was recently set up by National Bee Board for easy traceability of the source of Honey?

Answer: Madhu kranti Portal

Question 3: On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, The Royal Australian Air Force announced it would replace the term "airmen" with what?

Answer: Aviators

Question 4: In April 2021, Nguyen Xuan Phuc was sworn in as the president of which Asian country?

Answer: Vietnam

Question 5: This item in the Harry Potter stories, is associated with the freeing of which of these characters?

Answer: Dobby

Question 6: Now a plumber, what was the original profession of this videogame character?

Answer: Carpenter

Do keep in mind that this is an app-only contest and you need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone to take part in the quiz. So, if you do not use the app, download and create an Amazon account and then head on to Funzone and lookout for the daily quiz contest. Alternatively, you can scroll down the homepage of the app to find the Funzone.

