Just In
- 12 min ago Snap Spectacles Aims To Explore Augmented Reality Using Snapchat Lenses
- 30 min ago Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC Announced; Which Smartphones To Feature New SoC
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 6 Pro Renders Leaked; Triple Cameras, Custom-Made Chipset At Helm
- 1 hr ago Facebook Got 40,300 User Data Requests From Indian Government In H2 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Did Trolling Affect Salman Khan's Radhe's Business? Randeep Hooda Does Not Think So...
- News Goa court acquits Tehelka Editor, Tarun Tejpal in rape, sexual assault of female journalist
- Finance WazirX Customers Can No More Use Paytm Option To Buy And Sell Crypto Coins
- Lifestyle Divyanka Tripathi’s Braided Half Bun And Pigtails Make For The Perfect Summer Hairstyles For Long Hair
- Automobiles Toyota Yaris Production Stopped In India: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Based Belta Sedan To Replace
- Sports ECB denies receiving request from BCCI to advance schedule
- Education TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana TS 10th Results 2021 Expected Today
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In June
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 21, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users and rewarding them with lucrative prizes. Likewise, the e-commerce portal is hosting the 24-hour daily quiz contest today, May 21, 2021 wherein the fortunate winner can get Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
As usual, the daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. There will be five questions and you will be eligible to become a part of the winning pool on providing correct answers to all these questions. As usual, there will be a lucky draw to pick the winner from the ones who have answered correctly and the winner will be announced later on the declaration date.
Besides this, there are many other contests including the Spin and Win contest, April quiz and much more on Amazon India right now.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 21, 2021
As you need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to win the prize of Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance, here we at Gizbot have come up with the answers for you.
Question 1: Which of these phrases can you NOT use on Alexa to go to the spin and win page?
Answer: roll spin and win page
Question 2: Which of the following was recently set up by National Bee Board for easy traceability of the source of Honey?
Answer: Madhu kranti Portal
Question 3: On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, The Royal Australian Air Force announced it would replace the term "airmen" with what?
Answer: Aviators
Question 4: In April 2021, Nguyen Xuan Phuc was sworn in as the president of which Asian country?
Answer: Vietnam
Question 5: This item in the Harry Potter stories, is associated with the freeing of which of these characters?
Answer: Dobby
Question 6: Now a plumber, what was the original profession of this videogame character?
Answer: Carpenter
Do keep in mind that this is an app-only contest and you need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone to take part in the quiz. So, if you do not use the app, download and create an Amazon account and then head on to Funzone and lookout for the daily quiz contest. Alternatively, you can scroll down the homepage of the app to find the Funzone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,770
-
24,119
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
15,995
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
14,150
-
71,040