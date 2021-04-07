Just In
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones
-
- 11 hrs ago 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processors Launched With Built-In AI Capabilities
- 13 hrs ago Mystery Realme Smartphone With Helio G70 SoC Spotted; Is It Realme C25 Indian Variant?
- 14 hrs ago You Will Soon Be Able To Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone
Don't Miss
- News NIA court sentences two in fake currency case
- Lifestyle 5 Easy Summer Salads With Their Health Benefits And Recipes
- Sports Muguruza and Kvitova move into Charleston last 16
- Movies Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Throwback Photos Of Bollywood's Jumping Jack Which Are Pure Gold!
- Education JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
- Finance 6 Investments To Earn Inflation Beating Returns
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Reports 72.4 Percent Increase In Sales Figures
Amazon Quiz Answers For April 7, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users and rewarding them with lucrative prizes. Likewise, the e-commerce portal is hosting the 24-hour daily quiz contest today, April 7, 2021 wherein the fortunate winner can get Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
As usual, the daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. There will be five questions and you will be eligible to become a part of the winning pool on providing correct answers to all these questions. As usual, there will be a lucky draw to pick the winner from the ones who have answered correctly and the winner will be announced later on the declaration date.
Besides this, there are many other contests including the Spin and Win contest, April quiz and much more on Amazon India right now.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 7, 2021
As you need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to win the prize of Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance, here we at Gizbot have come up with the answers for you.
Question 1: Which Indian State Is The Host Of India Women's League 2021 Football Tournament?
Answer: Odisha
Question 2: Which Film Won The 2021 Golden Globe Award For Best Drama Film?
Answer: Nomadland
Question 3: Who Has Developed And Launched A Secure Messaging Application Named Secure Application For The Internet (SAI)?
Answer: Indian Army
Question 4: In Which Place Will You Find This Important American Building?
Answer: Washington D.C
Question 5: With Which Festival Is This Candy Associated With?
Answer: Christmas
Do keep in mind that this is an app-only contest and you need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone to take part in the quiz. So, if you do not use the app, download and create an Amazon account and then head on to Funzone and lookout for the daily quiz contest. Alternatively, you can scroll down the homepage of the app to find the Funzone.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600