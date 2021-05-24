Want to Win Rs. 15,000? Play Amazon Quiz For May 24, 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce retailer Amazon India hosts a daily quiz contest for its users to let them win lucrative prizes and rewards. Users will be able to participate in the daily quiz at their convenience as it is hosted for 24 hours - from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Today, May 24, 2021, the daily quiz hosted under the Funzone section is live and you can get a chance to win Rs. 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

If you are wondering how you can play this daily quiz, then you should know that it is quite simple. You just have to download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device as it is an app-only quiz. There will be a set of five or six questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. You need to answer all questions correctly to be shortlisted to enter a lucky draw, wherein the winner will be chosen.

The results of the daily quiz will be announced later and the winner will be notified. The winner can claim the prize by verifying the registered mobile number and following a few other steps detailed under the funzone section of the app.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 24, 2021

To increase your possibilities of winning, we at GizBot come up with the answers for the daily quiz hosted on Amazon. Likewise, here are the answers for today's quiz that will let you win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: You can use Alexa to discover funzone, if you have a phone with which of these operating systems?

Answer: Android

Question 2: Indian recently gifted the patrol vessel "PS Zoroaster" to which island nation?

Answer: Seychelles

Question 3: Which of these Bollywood actors has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme?

Answer: Sonu Sood

Question 4: In April 2021, archaeologists discovered 'The Rise of Aten', a 3000-year-old lost city near the Valley of the Kings, in which country?

Answer: Egypt

Question 5: What was this popular cube originally called?

Answer: Magic Cube

Question 6: This instrument has how many pedals to enhance the sound at its base?

Answer: Three

