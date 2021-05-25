ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 25, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    As usual, Amazon is hosting the daily quiz contest for its users. In addition to the other sales and promotional activities, the daily quiz contests are live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and users will be able to get lucrative prizes from the online retailer. Today, if you provide correct answers to the questions asked and get selected in the lucky draw, you will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

     

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 25, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    Besides the daily quiz, Amazon India is also hosting a quiz contest on account of the Holi festival. Users can take part in this quiz and win lucrative prizes. Let's take a look at the correct answers to the Amazon daily quiz for today, May 25, 2021 from here.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 25, 2021

    Remember that to win this prize, you should answer all the questions correctly. Once you do so, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw as well, then you will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, there will be 10 winners for today's quiz and the winners will be declared on May 26. So, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and correct answers for the same so that you can try your luck in today's quiz.

    Question 1: Indian Government Has Launched A Gamified App Called 'Little Guru' That Enables The User To Learn Which Language

    Answer: Sanskrit

    Question 1: Chloe Zhao Became Only The Second Woman, And The First Woman Of Colour, To Win The BAFTA For Best Director For Which Film?

    Answer: Nomadland

    Question 3: What Day Is Celebrated On April 10 Every Year On The Birth Anniversary Of German Physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann?

    Answer: World Homeopathy Day

    Question 4: The Shape Of This Famous Building In Moscow Is Similar To The Shape Of What?

     

    Answer: DNA

    Question 5: What Is The Collective Noun Used For A Group Of These Birds?

    Answer: Rafter

    After providing correct answers to all these questions asked by Amazon, you will be chosen for the lucky draw to increase your possibilities of being a winner of the daily prize. Do keep in mind that you need to have the Amazon India app installed on your Android or iOS device to take part in the quiz contest. This is the main eligibility criterion to win the daily quiz contest.

    Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:32 [IST]
