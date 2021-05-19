Amazon Quiz Answers For May 19, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India, the online retailer provides numerous offers and discounts for its users. It hosts numerous sales so that buyers can get their hands on their favorite products at a considerable discount. Of late, the online retailer is hosting numerous contests for its users to win lucrative discounts. One of the contests is the daily quiz. It lets users answer a set of five general knowledge questions to get a chance to win the prize.

Usually, the Amazon daily quiz will be live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, which is 24 hours. Likewise, today, May 19, 2021, the quiz is live under the Funzone section in the Amazon app. So, make sure you download the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device and create or log in to your Amazon account to play the quiz. Now, you can start answering the daily quiz in order to try your luck at winning the prize.

Once you answer all the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. From the lucky draw, one winner will be chosen and given the prize. Today, you will be able to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. The winners will be declared later via the winner section in the Funzone.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 19, 2021

Having said that you need to provide correct answers to all the questions, here we list them so that you can try your luck at winning Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which of these phrases can you use on Alexa to take you to the games page?

Answer: All of these

Question 2: Indian Army's Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu recently broke a Guinness World Record in which of the following areas?

Answer: Fastest solo cycling

Question 3: Recently which band featured in an Amul advertisement due to their upcoming single 'Butter'?

Answer: BTS

Question 4: Which of these countries has reportedly decided to drop out of the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics?

Answer: North Korea

Question 5: Name this animal, who was Elle Woods' pet in Legally Blonde?

Answer: Chihuahua

Question 5: Whose soldiers discovered this famous stone written with three scripts, held in the British Museum?

Answer: Napolean

