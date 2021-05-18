Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For May 18, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is a new day and a.new quiz hosted by Amazon India for its users. Well, the online retailer lets users answer a set of questions and win attractive prizes on a daily basis. Going by the same, today, May 18, 2021, the fortunate winner will be able to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

The daily quiz will be hosted only on the Amazon India app and users interested in participating in the contest should download and install the app as this section is not accessible via the website. Notably, in addition to the daily quiz, there are other contests as well for users to try out. The quiz will be live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

Do keep in mind that you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in today's daily quiz to be eligible to enter the lucky draw that will decide the winner of the contest. All users who have provided correct answers to all questions will be taken to the lucky draw, wherein the winner will be chosen.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 18, 2021

As you need to answer all questions asked in the Amazon quiz correctly, we have listed all the questions and answers so that it is easy for you to emerge as the winner.

Question 1: Which of these options are available under funzone?

Answer: All of these

Question 2: Nethra Kumanan recently became the first Indian woman to ever qualify for the Olympics in which sport?

Answer: Sailing

Question 3: Which of these actors recently confirmed that he would be part of the cast of Marvel's Eternals?

Answer: Harish Patel

Question 4: Which is the first South Korean nuclear power plant built outside South Korea?

Answer: Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Question 5: Which of these is generally poured into this object, before lighting?

Answer: Oil

Question 6: Name the famous editor-in-chief of this magazine, who was the inspiration for Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

Answer: Anna Wintour

These are the daily quiz answers for today that might help you become a winner and get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

