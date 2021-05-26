ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 26, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon quiz for today is already live and you can get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance from the online retailer. The quiz is live for 24 hours as usual, which is from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. To be eligible to win the prize, you need to ensure that you answer all five questions correctly. Usually, Amazon asks only questions related to general knowledge and current affairs.

     

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 26, 2021

    By answer all questions asked in the daily quiz correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw, wherein you might be the fortunate one who could emerge as the winner. The results of the daily quiz will be announced later and there is a procedure to claim your prize. The mobile number that you used for the Amazon account should be verified while you head on to claim your prize. You can take a look at the other terms and conditions from the Amazon app's Funzone section.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For May 14, 2021

    As mentioned above, you will be eligible to enter the winning pool only if you answer all questions correctly. So, if you want to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, then you should know all answers. That's where we come to your help as we at Gizbot have listed the questions and answers asked in today's Amazon daily quiz.

    Question 1: Tika Utsav,' A Four Day Festival Launched On The Birth Anniversary Of Jyotiba Phule, Is Associated With Which Of The Following?

    Answer: Vaccination

    Question 2: Which Of These 2021 Tropical Cyclones Caused Widespread Damage In Western Australia?

    Answer: Cyclone Seroja

    Question 3: Known As "Queen Of The Nurburgring" Sabine Schmitz, Who Passed Away Recently, Was A High-Profile Competitor In Which Sport?

    Answer: Auto Racing

    Question 4: To Help Them Watch Over Broad, Flat Grazing Areas, This Animal's Pupils Come In What Shape?

    Answer: Rectangular

    Question 5: This Picture Is Taken In Which Country?

    Answer: France

    That's it! These are the daily quiz answers that you need to know to be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which is the prize for May 26, 2021 quiz.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:23 [IST]
