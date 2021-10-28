ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For October 28, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon quiz for today, October 28, 2021 has gone live. Those who are interested in participating in the daily quiz can win lucrative prizes including gadgets and cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The quiz will believe for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. You can head on to the mobile app's Funzone section to take part in the daily quiz.

     
    Amazon Quiz Answers For October 28, 2021

    Every day, the daily quiz will comprise a new set of questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you answer the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. If you emerge as the winner in the lucky draw, then you will be declared a winner of the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize in today's contest.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For October 28, 2021

    If you want to try your luck at winning the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's quiz contest from here.

    Question 1: In 1977, an organisation abbreviated as NAVS established a day to promote a certain eating habit. What day was established?

    Answer: World Vegetarian Day

    Question 2: The celebration of the marriage between the crown prince of Bavaria and Princess Therese von Sachsen in 1810 led to what annual occasion?

    Answer: Oktoberfest

    Question 3: In the movie 'Bell Bottom' which of these actors plays a RAW agent?

    Answer: Akshay Kumar

    Question 4: In the 2019 Women's World Cup for this sport, who placed second?

    Answer: Netherlands

    Question 5: This is the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site of Pattadakal located in which Indian state?

    Answer: Karnataka

    You can check out these answers and try to answer the Amazon quiz today to be eligible to win the prize. Notably, Amazon will declare the winner of today's contest tomorrow under the Funzone section. To claim the prize, you will have to follow the steps given under terms and conditions in the Funzone section. Participate in the Amazon quiz for today with these answers and get a chance to win the prize as mentioned above. Do keep in mind to answer each question correctly within five seconds.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:08 [IST]
