Just In
- 19 min ago Apple iPhone SE 2022 Could Be iPhone XR With A New Chipset
- 43 min ago Squid Game App With Malware Removed From Google Play; Is It Too Late?
- 1 hr ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On 360 Degree Portable Security Cameras
- 1 hr ago 2022 MacBook Air Renders Show MacBook Pro-Like Notch
Don't Miss
- News Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee shifted to ICU after breathing troubles
- Sports 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships: Rohit Mor and Akash to begin India's campaign
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Suraj Aur Saanjh Actress Anjali Anand: I Have No Qualities Of Saanjh In Me
- Finance RBI's Sovereign Gold Bond SGB Scheme Opens On Oct 25, Should You Invest In The Commodity?
- Education NEET Counselling 2021 News: NEET PG Counselling 2021 Postponed, Check NEET PG Registration Details
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan’s Poppy Mango Outfit And Sanya Malhotra’s Moss-Green Lehenga: The Outfits For Wedding Season
- Automobiles Ola Hypercharger Launched: Test Rides For Ola Electric Scooters Will Commence From November 10
- Travel Himachal Pradesh's Best Winter Destinations
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For October 25, 2021: Win Rs. 40,000
Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - October 25, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.
The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on October 25, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.
Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.
While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For October 25, 2021
Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for October 25, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.
Question 1: World Heart Day is observed on 29th September. Complete the key message by the World Heart Federation in 2021- 'Use Heart to ____'.
Answer: Connect
Question 2: Who picked up the first hat-trick of the 2021 IPL season?
Answer: Harshal Patel
Question 3: Which is the latest cyclone to form in the month of September in the Bay of Bengal?
Answer: Cyclone Gulab
Question 4: This is a famous railway station located in which country?
Answer: Belgium
Question 5: Which Disney story is this flower significant to?
Answer: Beauty and the Beast
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800