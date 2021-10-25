Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For October 25, 2021: Win Rs. 40,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - October 25, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on October 25, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For October 25, 2021

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for October 25, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: World Heart Day is observed on 29th September. Complete the key message by the World Heart Federation in 2021- 'Use Heart to ____'.

Answer: Connect

Question 2: Who picked up the first hat-trick of the 2021 IPL season?

Answer: Harshal Patel

Question 3: Which is the latest cyclone to form in the month of September in the Bay of Bengal?

Answer: Cyclone Gulab

Question 4: This is a famous railway station located in which country?

Answer: Belgium

Question 5: Which Disney story is this flower significant to?

Answer: Beauty and the Beast

