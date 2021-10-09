Amazon Quiz Answers For October 9, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for today, October 9, 2021 has gone live. Those who are interested in participating in the daily quiz can win lucrative prizes including gadgets and cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The quiz will believe for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. You can head on to the mobile app's Funzone section to take part in the daily quiz.

Every day, the daily quiz will comprise a new set of questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you answer the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. If you emerge as the winner in the lucky draw, then you will be declared a winner of the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize in today's contest.

Amazon Quiz Answers For October 9, 2021

If you want to try your luck at winning the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's quiz contest from here.

You can check out these answers and try to answer the Amazon quiz today to be eligible to win the prize. Notably, Amazon will declare the winner of today's contest tomorrow under the Funzone section. To claim the prize, you will have to follow the steps given under terms and conditions in the Funzone section.

Question 1: Who received the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2021?

Answer: Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla

Question 2: Belinda Bencic became the first woman from which country to win the Olympic tennis gold in 2021?

Answer: Switzerland

Question 3: The Chinese government has restricted which activity for kids to one hour per day on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays?

Answer: Playing video games

Question 4: What is the name of this toy that is saved by Woody in Toy Story 4 ?

Answer: Forky

Question 5: The people of which country are credited with bringing this bread to India?

Answer: Portugal

