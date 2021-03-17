Just In
- 31 min ago Lenovo Legion 7i Gaming Laptop Review: A Top-Tier Gaming Machine
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz Contest: Offers Up To Rs. 30 Lakh Prize
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Holi Festival Offers: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More Devices
- 15 hrs ago STYX Neo Smartwatch Announced In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,499
Don't Miss
- News BHU students oppose proposal to make Nita Ambani as visiting professor
- Finance How To Change Nomination In NPS Account Online?
- Movies Gauahar Khan To Be Kept In Institutional Quarantine? FWICE Sends Detailed Note Against Her
- Sports KL Rahul under fire after 1, 0, 0 in T20Is; batting coach Vikram Rathour gives this assessment
- Education Education Minister Announces Linking Of OTPRMS With DigiLocker, Waives Off Certificate Registration Fee
- Automobiles Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Date Officially Revealed: Pre-Bookings Underway
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday Makes A Strong Case For Stripes; Take A Look At Her Stunning Outfits
- Travel Kabini: Explore The Rich Wildlife
Amazon Quiz Answers: Play To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Today
Amazon has several fun quizzes on its platform that give away exciting prizes. For instance, there is the Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz, the Amazon OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz, and so on. Additionally, there is the Amazon daily quiz, which brings in a routine dose of questions based on current affairs.
Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Like always, the Amazon daily quiz is based on general knowledge, history, and current affairs. Those who answer the five questions correctly enter the prize pool, out of which Amazon will select the winners who get Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.
How To Play Amazon Quiz?
Playing the Amazon Quiz is quite easy, however, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the game. Firstly, the Amazon quiz is app-only, which means you will need the Amazon app to play the game. One can download the Amazon app from Google Play or App Store.
Once done, log in with your Amazon account or create a new one. Next, scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can select the Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Select the banner to enter the daily quiz contest.
Amazon Quiz Answers For Today
We've made things easier by bringing in the quiz questions and answers here. Ensure that you select the right ones to stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Question 1: The Jal Shakti Ministry has recently announced that 12 iconic sites including Ajanta Caves & Sanchi Stupa would be transformed into what?
Answer: Swachh Tourist Destinations
Question 2: With KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame as the writer, which of these is director Alaukik Desai's latest project?
Answer: Sita: The Incarnation
Question 3: Which company is recalling close to 82,000 electric vehicles globally after 15 reports of fire, involving the vehicles?
Answer: Hyundai
Question 4: What is the currency of this country?
Answer: Krone
Question 5: This animal, the state animal of Himachal Pradesh, is also the national animal of which of these countries?
Answer: Afghanistan
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999