Amazon Quiz Answers: Play To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon has several fun quizzes on its platform that give away exciting prizes. For instance, there is the Amazon Funzone March Carnival Quiz, the Amazon OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz, and so on. Additionally, there is the Amazon daily quiz, which brings in a routine dose of questions based on current affairs.

Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Like always, the Amazon daily quiz is based on general knowledge, history, and current affairs. Those who answer the five questions correctly enter the prize pool, out of which Amazon will select the winners who get Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Playing the Amazon Quiz is quite easy, however, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the game. Firstly, the Amazon quiz is app-only, which means you will need the Amazon app to play the game. One can download the Amazon app from Google Play or App Store.

Once done, log in with your Amazon account or create a new one. Next, scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can select the Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Select the banner to enter the daily quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

We've made things easier by bringing in the quiz questions and answers here. Ensure that you select the right ones to stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: The Jal Shakti Ministry has recently announced that 12 iconic sites including Ajanta Caves & Sanchi Stupa would be transformed into what?

Answer: Swachh Tourist Destinations

Question 2: With KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame as the writer, which of these is director Alaukik Desai's latest project?

Answer: Sita: The Incarnation

Question 3: Which company is recalling close to 82,000 electric vehicles globally after 15 reports of fire, involving the vehicles?

Answer: Hyundai

Question 4: What is the currency of this country?

Answer: Krone

Question 5: This animal, the state animal of Himachal Pradesh, is also the national animal of which of these countries?

Answer: Afghanistan

