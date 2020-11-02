Amazon Quiz Answers Today, 2nd November 2020: Win Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon is steadily giving people more chances and offers to shop at a discount price for all goodies. The popular e-commerce site is also hosting the Amazon Quiz, where people can play and win several prizes. The latest is the Amazon Quiz scheduled for today (November 2), where winners have a chance to win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Daily Quiz November 2: Terms And Conditions

Do note, the Amazon Quiz for November 2 is now live. It is scheduled to go on from 8 AM to 12 PM, giving players a limited time slot to play and win prizes. Also, Amazon is said to announce the list of winners today itself, confirming who the lucky winners are! Here is how to play the Amazon Quiz and earn a chance to win bonus prizes.

Amazon Quiz: How To Play

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, you can play the quiz only on the Amazon app, and not on the web version. You will also need to have an Amazon account. In case you don't have one, you can simply sign up and create a new account. These are the simple steps to play the Amazon Quiz:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app and scroll down to find 'Amazon Quiz 2 November'. You can also find the Amazon Quiz under Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone > Amazon Quiz.

Step 2: Once you find it, click on the Start button and begin the quiz.

Step 3: This will begin the quiz; here, you will need to answer the questions correctly to be eligible to win a prize.

Step 4: Do note, you need to answer all the questions on the Amazon Quiz, which will make eligible for the lucky draw. Amazon will announce the lucky winners today itself.

Amazon Quiz: What Questions To Expect

Here's a pro tip before you start the Amazon Quiz for November 2. There are questions from several categories asked in this quiz, including the IPL cricket season, Bollywood, politics, automobiles, and so on. So before you head over to the Amazon Quiz, brush up on the latest information and stand a chance to win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here are the questions for the quiz:

Who recently became the first batsman to hit centuries in back-to-back IPL matches?

Answer: Shikhar Dhawan

Which Of These Actors Is One Of The Producers Of The Movie Chhalaang Starring Rajkummar Rao?

Answer: Ajay Devgan

Which Former Model's Bronze Statue Was Recently Unveiled In Her Hometown Of Sevniça In Slovenia?

Answer: Melania Trump

What Mandatory Cloth Is Used In The Making Of This Flag?

Answer: Khadi

Which Car Manufacturer Acquired This Brand Of Cars In 1998?

Answer: Volkswagen

