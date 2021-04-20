Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 20, 2021: Win Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Pro News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon daily quiz for today, April 20, 2021 is now live. You can take a look at the new set of questions that will be live until 11:59 PM today from the Amazon app. Once you provide correct answers to all these questions, you will be chosen for the lucky draw wherein you can win a pair of Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Pro, wireless earbuds.

As usual, the e-commerce retailer asks five questions as a part of the daily quiz. You can go ahead and answer these questions from the Funzone section in the Amazon app on your smartphone. If you do not use the app, then you can download it either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store depending on the device you use.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 20, 2021

As mentioned above, you should answer all the questions correctly. We at Gizbot have listed all the questions and answers for today's daily quiz on the Amazon India app to help you get the chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Pro.

Question 1: Proficient in guerrilla tactics, the COBRA or Commando Battalion for Resolute Action is a special operation unit of which force?

Answer: CRPF

Question 2: The Maitri Setu, also called The Gateway of Northeast, is built over the Feni River to link which state with Bangladesh?

Answer: Tripura

Question 3: "CROSSROAD" which recently sold for $6.6 million, is the most expensive digital art of what kind?

Answer: Crypto Art

Question 4: Which one of these is not a component of this activity?

Answer: Palette

Question 5: Which of these actors played this character in a movie that also starred Nicole Kidman?

Answer: Val Kilmer

You can answer these questions anytime between 12 AM and 11:59 PM today as the next day's quiz questions will be live then. Notably, you should provide correct answers to all five questions to be eligible to win the prize. These questions will be based on general knowledge. Only when you provide correct answers, you will be taken to the lucky draw from where you might be declared a winner. For the unaware, Amazon will declare the winner(s) later and you can check it from the Funzone section itself.

