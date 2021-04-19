Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 19, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A new week starts afresh with a new set of questions from Amazon India. Those who are interested in trying their luck at winning enticing prizes from the e-commerce portal can head on to the mobile app and answer these questions. The Amazon daily quiz contest is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and interested users can take part in it only via the mobile app and not the website.

Today, April 19, 2021, the Amazon quiz contest will reward the winner with Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The e-commerce giant will announce the winner tomorrow from the Quiz Contest Winners section and should claim the prize within seven days.

Do note that answering all the five questions asked in the quiz contest doesn't make you a winner. It is just an eligibility criterion to enter the lucky draw from where the winner will be picked. You will be declared a winner only if you are chosen in the lucky draw as well.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 19, 2021

As you need to answer all the questions asked by Amazon India correctly to enter the lucky draw, here we have listed the questions and answers for today's quiz contest. Check out the same for April 19, 2021 to try your luck and win the prize of Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Translated by former civil servant Imitiaz Ahmad Sahibzada, The Frontier Gandhi: My Life and Struggle is the autobiography of whom?

Answer: Abdul Ghaffar Khan

Question 2: In response to the crisis triggered by a severe drought, India sent food and medical supplies to which island nation in March 2021?

Answer: Madagascar

Question 3: The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics started in which place, devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of nuclear reactors?

Answer: Fukushima

Question 4: In which University can you get a degree to make this particular beverage?

Answer: Cornell

Question 5: He sacrificed a part of himself to create which weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Answer: Stormbreaker

That's it! These are the general knowledge questions and the correct answers to the same for today's quiz contest on Amazon India.

