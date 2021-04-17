Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 17, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is known for hosting numerous contests such as spin and win contests and quiz contests for the benefit of its users. Besides offering enticing discounts on a slew of product categories, Amazon India also offers attractive prizes and rewards for the users to win these quiz contests.

Today, on April 17, 2021, Amazon India is hosting a daily quiz for 24 hours as usual. The contest is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. In this contest, there will be a set of five questions and users need to provide correct answers to all these questions. On answering all these questions correctly, users will be chosen to take part in the lucky draw. While all the users who answer correctly will participate in the lucky draw, those who are selected from it become the fortunate ones who win the prize.

In today's contest, Amazon India will provide the daily quiz contest winners with Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance. So, if you want to try your luck at winning Rs. 15,000, then do not miss answering all the questions asked in today's quiz contest correctly.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 17, 2021

If you are looking out for correct answers to today's quiz contest on Amazon India, then here we have listed these answers for you. Check out the questions and answers before heading on to the Amazon app to take part in the daily quiz contest under funzone for April 17, 2021.

Question 1: Kadapala Rithvika Sri, a 9-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, became Asia's youngest girl to climb which African peak in March 2021?

Answer: Mount Kilimanjaro

Question 2: Iron rich 'Bao-Dhan' is grown without the use of chemical fertilizers in which Indian state?

Answer: Assam

Question 3: As per the Guiness Book of World Records, Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani occupies what distinction?

Answer: Most expensive bottle of water in the world

Question 4: In the logo of which company do you see this object come to life and replace the 'I' in its name?

Answer: Pixar

Question 5: The young males of this species are known as?

Answer: Colt

Best Mobiles in India