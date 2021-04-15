Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 15, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
The e-commerce retailer Amazon India is not new to hosting quiz contests and offering attractive prizes to users who win the same. As usual, today, April 15, 2021, there is a new set of questions as a part of the daily quiz contest. All you need to do is answer these questions correctly to get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Like the usual daily quiz contests, today's contest also has questions based on general knowledge. You just have to answer these questions from the Funzone on the Amazon app installed on your smartphone. If you provide correct answers to all five questions, then you will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw wherein you could be selected as the winner.
On winning today's Amazon quiz contest, you will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance credited to your account. Notably, the winner will be announced later this month on the date of declaring the winner. Keep in mind that you have to be selected in the lucky draw wherein many people who provided correct answers will participate and emerge as the lucky one to win the prize among others.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 15, 2021
Having said that you need to provide correct answers, here we have listed the questions and answers for today's Amazon quiz. Check out these answers and try your luck on the Amazon app as the quiz is live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.
Question 1: Recently, a National Committee was formed to celebrate what in 2022 in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav?
Answer: 75 years of India's Independence
Question 2: The immense Chicxulub crater, that may have caused the extinction of Dinosaurs, is located underneath the Yucatan Peninsula in which nation?
Answer: Mexico
Question 3: In an ODI match at which venue in 2021, did you have 1 pair of brothers representing India and another pair representing England?
Answer: Pune
Question 4: Which necessary phone peripheral was recently removed from the box of the newest version of this particular mobile phone?
Answer: Both of these
Question 5: These animals can eat upto a kilogram of what per day?
Answer: Eucalyptus leaves
