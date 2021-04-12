Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 12, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have stepped into a new week with many new events awaiting us. One of them is the Amazon daily quiz that gives attractive offers and discounts to users. The online retailer is hosting numerous contests on its app for its users and one of them is the daily quiz.

Well, the Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. It will let users win the prize by answering a set of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Today, April 12, 2021, you will be able to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance as a part of the quiz contest. So, if you want to win the prize, then go ahead and answer the questions.

Do keep in mind that on answering correctly, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. As there will be many users who would have provided the correct answers, Amazon will choose the winner based on the lucky draw and the fortunate person will get the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Note that the winner will be announced later on the declaration date.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 12, 2021

Given that you will be able to win the contest and get the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance only on answering the questions correctly, here we have listed the questions and the correct answers to the same. Do check out the answers before you head on to the Amazon app.

Question 1: According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, which country leads with the most number of billionaires at 1058?

Answer: China

Question 2: Hosting nearly 62,000 people, the Al Hol camp is one of the largest refugee camps in which conflict-ridden country?

Answer: Syria

Question 3: Which is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited?

Answer: Amazonia-1

Question 4: This is a cosplay of a DC character, named what?

Answer: Diana

Question 5: Which technology company produces this product?

Answer: Microsoft

That's it! These are the questions and answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today. Go to the Amazon app and look out for Funzone and click on the daily quiz banner to try your luck at winning the contest.

