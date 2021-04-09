ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 9, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon has several fun quizzes and contests on its app and gives away exciting prizes. For instance, there is the Amazon World Health Day quiz, Spin and Win contest and many more for its users. Additionally, there is the Amazon daily quiz, which brings in a set of five questions that users need to answer correctly to win the prize.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 9, 2021

     

    Talking about the Amazon daily quiz contest, it will be live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Once you provide correct answers, you will be taken to the winning pool from where you might be picked as the winner. Notably, Amazon will announce the winner sometime later this month on the declaration date. Today, April 9, 2021, you will be able to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

    As usual, the questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz will be related to general knowledge and current affairs. So, if you have a good edge over general knowledge, then you can try your luck at the same. If not, you can check out the answers to these questions from here.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 9, 2021

    As everyday, we at Gizbot have listed the questions asked in today's Amazon daily quiz contest alongside the correct answers to the same.

    Question 1: In February 2021, who became the fastest Indian bowler to pick 400 Test wickets in terms of matches?

    Answer: Ravichandran Ashwin

    Question 2: A specimen of black-browed babbler was rediscovered after 180 years in which country during 2021?

    Answer: Indonesia

    Question 3: On February 28, 2021, which country launched their first Arctic-monitoring Satellite 'Arktika-M'?

    Answer: Russia

    Question 4: Which social movement is this symbol associated with?

    Answer: Black Lives Matter

    Question 5: Which country has won the most number of gold medals in the 21st century in this Olympic sport?

    Answer: China

     

    That's it! These are the answers to the questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for April 9, 2021. You will be eligible to enter the winning pool by providing these answers to the questions, which will make you get more chances of winning the Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, the prize of the daily quiz contest keeps changing and today it is Rs. 15,000.

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
