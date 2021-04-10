Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 10, 2021: Win Godrej Split AC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India provides a slew of lucrative deals and discounts for its users on a daily basis. Besides the daily quiz contest, there are other seasonal quizzes as well that let users win prizes in the form of products or Amazon Pay Balance. As usual, the daily quiz for today is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today, April 10, 2021. If you answer all the questions correctly, then you get a chance to win a 1.5 ton 3-star Godrej Split AC.

For the uninitiated, on providing the correct answers to all the five questions asked in today's quiz contest, you will be taken to the lucky draw pool. If you are fortunate enough to be selected in this, then you will be declared a winner and will be rewarded with a 1.5 ton 3-star Godrej Split AC. Do keep in mind that the winner will be announced on the declaration date later this month.

As the e-commerce portal has a lot of users, we are constantly getting traction with the daily quiz contest answers that we post. Likewise, today, April 10, 2021, we have come up with the set of five questions asked today and the corresponding answers. Do check out these answers and try your luck in today's quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 10, 2021

Here are the Amazon quiz contest answers for today's set of questions that let you win a Godrej Split AC.

Question 1: Michael Somare, who passed away recently, was the 'Grand Chief' and the 'Father of the Nation' of which country?

Answer: Papua New Guinea

Question 2: "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet" was the theme of which day celebrated by UN on 3rd March 2021?

Answer: World Wildlife Day

Question 3: In collaboration with which prestigious institution will the Govt of India set up the country's first Centre for Excellence in Gaming?

Answer: IIT Bombay

Question 4: The monument in this picture was built as an entrance to what?

Answer: World's Fair

Question 5: Which country is the first in per-capita consumption of the meat that comes from this particular bird?

Answer: Israel

Besides this, there are other contests on Amazon India such as Funzone Jackpot edition, spin and win, World Health Day quiz that lets you win Rs. 25,000 and a quiz to win Rs. 10,000.

