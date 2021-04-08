Just In
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On POCO M3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3, POCO X2, And More
-
- 14 hrs ago List of Apps To Watch IPL For Free | Apps To Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free Without Subscription
- 14 hrs ago SITI Broadband Launches Rs. 899 Plan With 200 Mbps Speed
- 14 hrs ago Realme Buds Air 2 Neo With ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Finance GST Audit for FY 2019-20: Takeaways for Filing GST Annual Return
- News PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin at AIIMS
- Movies Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 Times The Stylish Star Left An Everlasting Impression!
- Education MH SET Result 2020 Declared, Check Category-wise And Subject-wise Cut-off
- Sports Porto 0-2 Chelsea: Blues put one foot in semifinals thanks to Mount and Chilwell
- Automobiles MG ZS Astor SUV Spotted Testing In Bangalore Again Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In April 2021
- Lifestyle 10 Health Benefits Of Lingonberries With Ways To Consume And A Recipe
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 8, 2021: Win Fujifilm Instant Camera
It is another new day and another new daily quiz contest on Amazon India. Well, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, it is also hosting numerous quiz contests and spin and win contests are available for users to win enticing gifts.
Talking about today's quiz contest, Amazon India is hosting a 24-hour quiz that comprises a set of five questions. This quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and if you provide correct answers to all five questions, then you can win a Fujifilm Instant Camera as a prize.
Usually, the Amazon quiz contest questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. So, you can try your luck and answer these questions to enter the winning pool. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw, then you will win the prize.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 8, 2021
Given that you will be able to win the prize of Fujifilm Instant Camera in today's quiz contest only if you answer all the questions correctly, Gizbot has come up with the correct answers for today's set of questions. Check out these answers before you head on to the Amazon app and attempt to answer the questions.
Question 1: In March 2021, which Indian wrestler grabbed the 53kg gold medal at Ukraine and reached the world number one rank?
Answer: Vinesh Phogat
Question 2: As a sustainability commitment, which company made the world's first ever consumer PC using plastic waste in ocean in 2021?
Answer: HP
Question 3: Who won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for best TV series?
Answer: The Crown
Question 4: What is the name of the famous speech given by this icon?
Answer: I have a dream
Question 5: The birth of whom is being portrayed in this picture?
Answer: Jesus Christ
That's it! These are the Amazon quiz contest answers that will make you eligible to win a Fujifilm Instant Camera from the online retailer. However, there may be many people providing correct answers and only the lucky draw will decide the winner. Amazon will announce the winner on the declaration day later this month.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600