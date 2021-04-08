Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 8, 2021: Win Fujifilm Instant Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is another new day and another new daily quiz contest on Amazon India. Well, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, it is also hosting numerous quiz contests and spin and win contests are available for users to win enticing gifts.

Talking about today's quiz contest, Amazon India is hosting a 24-hour quiz that comprises a set of five questions. This quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and if you provide correct answers to all five questions, then you can win a Fujifilm Instant Camera as a prize.

Usually, the Amazon quiz contest questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. So, you can try your luck and answer these questions to enter the winning pool. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw, then you will win the prize.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 8, 2021

Given that you will be able to win the prize of Fujifilm Instant Camera in today's quiz contest only if you answer all the questions correctly, Gizbot has come up with the correct answers for today's set of questions. Check out these answers before you head on to the Amazon app and attempt to answer the questions.

Question 1: In March 2021, which Indian wrestler grabbed the 53kg gold medal at Ukraine and reached the world number one rank?

Answer: Vinesh Phogat

Question 2: As a sustainability commitment, which company made the world's first ever consumer PC using plastic waste in ocean in 2021?

Answer: HP

Question 3: Who won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for best TV series?

Answer: The Crown

Question 4: What is the name of the famous speech given by this icon?

Answer: I have a dream

Question 5: The birth of whom is being portrayed in this picture?

Answer: Jesus Christ

That's it! These are the Amazon quiz contest answers that will make you eligible to win a Fujifilm Instant Camera from the online retailer. However, there may be many people providing correct answers and only the lucky draw will decide the winner. Amazon will announce the winner on the declaration day later this month.

