Amazon Quiz Answers For April 14, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for April 14, 2021 is live now with a fresh set of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

If you answer correctly, you will be chosen for the lucky draw and you will be able to win the prize, provided your name is chosen as the winner. Check out the answers for today's quiz contest from here.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 14, 2021

As you need to answer correctly to all the questions of the daily quiz to win the same, here we have listed the answers to the questions asked today. Check out the same from here.

Question 1: In March 2021, who became the third batsman in international cricket to smash a bowler for six consecutive sixes?

Answer: Kieron Pollard

Question 2: Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja is the UAE's first ambassador to which country?

Answer: Israel

Question 3: India's and Asia's first National Dolphin Research Centre is being set up in which state?

Answer: Bihar

Question 4: Which company bought this brand of VR headsets?

Answer: Facebook

Question 5: Which animal is associated with this brand of sports goods?

Answer: Puma

That's it! These are the answers for today's quiz contest that is live on Amazon India.

Best Mobiles in India