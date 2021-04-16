Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 16, 2021: Win Emporio Armani Men's Watch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Well, it is a new day and a new pool of questions for the Amazon app users who attend the daily quiz contest regularly. Today, April 16, 2021, the quiz contest will be live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. If you are fortunate, then you can win an Emporio Armani Valente Analog Black Dial Men's Watch in today's quiz.

As usual, Amazon India has hosted the quiz contest on its app and not the website. So, first, you need to download the app on your Android or iOS device and log in or sign up for an Amazon account. Now, you can head on to the app and look out for Funzone. You can either search for Funzone or scroll down the homepage to look out for the same. Over here, there will be many contests such as spin and win and quiz. You need to click on the daily quiz banner to play the contest.

The daily quiz contest will have a pool of five questions based on general knowledge. All you need to do is just click on Start and play the quiz by answering all the questions correctly. Once you provide correct answers to all five questions, you will be eligible to enter the lucky draw. This does not guarantee you as a winner of the contest as you need to be selected in the lucky draw as the winner. Amazon will declare the winner later.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 16, 2021

As you need to provide correct answers, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and answers for today's quiz contest.

Question 1: In which country is a massive public protest, referred to as the "five twos revolution", taking place?

Answer: Myanmar

Question 2: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, who recently built an indigenous spectrograph, is located in which hillstation?

Answer: Nainital

Question 3: During the recent T20I series between the Indian Women's Team and the South African Women's Team, who won Player of the Series?

Answer: Shafali Verma

Question 4: What is the name of this difficult to prepare exotic vegetable?

Answer: Artichoke

Question 5: What do you call the person who is obsessed with collecting this item?

Answer: Sneakerhead

That's it! You will be eligible to get a chance to win the Emporio Armani Valente Analog Black Dial Men's Watch.

Best Mobiles in India