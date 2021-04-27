Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 27, 2021: Win GoPro Hero9 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

India's leading e-commerce portal Amazon is back with another daily quiz content for its users. By providing correct answers to these questions asked in the daily quiz section, users will be able to win lucrative prizes. Today, on April 27, 2021, Amazon India is giving users a chance to win the GoPro Hero9 action camera.

Notably, the quiz contest is live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and you can answer the set of five questions asked in the daily quiz anywhere in this time slot. All the questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. Even a single wrong answer will not make you eligible to win the prize. If you want to try your luck at winning the quiz, then here we have listed the questions and answers asked in today's quiz content over here.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 27, 2021

Check out the answers for April 27, 2021 daily quiz on Amazon from here.

Question 1: On the occasion of National Maritime Day in India, observed on April 5th, an award named what is presented?

Answer: Varuna

Question 2: Recently, which of these vaccines was denied emergency use authorization in India by the government's Subject Expert Committee?

Answer: Sputnik- V

Question 3: Which organisation headquartered in Vienna, agreed to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May onwards?

Answer: OPEC

Question 4: The defending Olympic champion in women's singles in this sport is from which country?

Answer: Spain

Question 5: In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this superhero is NOT alive during the timeline of which of these movies?

Answer: Spiderman: Far from Home

How To Play Amazon Quiz

For those who are unaware, you need to download and install the Amazon India app on your Android or iOS smartphone. You will not be able to access the daily quiz contest via the website of the e-commerce portal. Now, you should look out for the funzone section and click on the daily quiz banner.

That's it! You will be given the questions and four options to choose from. You can answer all five questions to enter the lucky draw, which will decide if you will get the prize. If you emerge as the winner, the online portal will announce the same later.

