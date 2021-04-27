ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 27, 2021: Win GoPro Hero9

    By
    |

    India's leading e-commerce portal Amazon is back with another daily quiz content for its users. By providing correct answers to these questions asked in the daily quiz section, users will be able to win lucrative prizes. Today, on April 27, 2021, Amazon India is giving users a chance to win the GoPro Hero9 action camera.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 27, 2021: Win GoPro Hero9

     

    Notably, the quiz contest is live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and you can answer the set of five questions asked in the daily quiz anywhere in this time slot. All the questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. Even a single wrong answer will not make you eligible to win the prize. If you want to try your luck at winning the quiz, then here we have listed the questions and answers asked in today's quiz content over here.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 27, 2021

    Check out the answers for April 27, 2021 daily quiz on Amazon from here.

    Question 1: On the occasion of National Maritime Day in India, observed on April 5th, an award named what is presented?

    Answer: Varuna

    Question 2: Recently, which of these vaccines was denied emergency use authorization in India by the government's Subject Expert Committee?

    Answer: Sputnik- V

    Question 3: Which organisation headquartered in Vienna, agreed to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May onwards?

    Answer: OPEC

    Question 4: The defending Olympic champion in women's singles in this sport is from which country?

    Answer: Spain

    Question 5: In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this superhero is NOT alive during the timeline of which of these movies?

    Answer: Spiderman: Far from Home

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    For those who are unaware, you need to download and install the Amazon India app on your Android or iOS smartphone. You will not be able to access the daily quiz contest via the website of the e-commerce portal. Now, you should look out for the funzone section and click on the daily quiz banner.

     

    That's it! You will be given the questions and four options to choose from. You can answer all five questions to enter the lucky draw, which will decide if you will get the prize. If you emerge as the winner, the online portal will announce the same later.

    amazon news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 9:59 [IST]
